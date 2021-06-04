Late for Work 6/4: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Leading AFC North in Rushing Yards

Greg Roman Likes What He Sees in Josh Oliver

Perhaps one of the most intriguing position battles for the Ravens this offseason is who will emerge as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

One of those players fighting for that spot is Josh Oliver, who the Ravens traded for back in March. The 24-year-old tight end has been limited with injuries during his NFL career, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman likes what he sees.

"Nothing would make me happier than to see him grab the brass ring," Roman said of Oliver during a question-and-answer session with Ravens season ticket holders. "He's going to have every opportunity to do it. He's a talented young man. He's very athletic, but he's got some real strength to him as well. If you can't block a defensive end or a linebacker, you're a fake tight end. I think he's got the chance to be a real tight end. If that could happen, it would really be a great addition for us."

You may be asking yourself why a third tight end is so important, but just look back to the 2019 season. The Ravens have utilized 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends, one receiver) to their advantage under Roman.

"The Ravens use tight ends extremely well, deploying them to create unusual blocking angles in the running game -- it's something rarely seen by defenses against other teams," former NFL scout Matt Williamson wrote. "Jackson is most comfortable passing to the middle of the field, where tight ends generally roam. But here is the key: If the defense decides to play its base personnel -- i.e., more bigger, slower people in a 4-3 or 3-4 -- against the Ravens' "13 Personnel," it simply isn't fast enough to keep up with Jackson as a runner. And there is also the great danger of Baltimore max protecting and taking a deep shot to Brown, who excels at beating coverage."

At 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, Oliver has the build and the athleticism to compete for a role in the Ravens' tight end rotation.

It'll be a strong competition with other players like Eric Tomlinson, Eli Wolf, Jacob Breeland, Tony Poljan, and Ben Mason in the mix.