Late for Work 6/4: Excitement Is Building for Ravens' Trio of Young Wide Receivers

The teams ranked ahead of that Ravens team were (in order): the 2016 Patriots; 2013 Seahawks; 2019 Chiefs; and 2007 Patriots.

Had it not been for their stunning, early exit from the playoffs, the 2019 Ravens undoubtedly would've been somewhere on the list. The 14-2 squad had Football Outsider's third-highest DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) this century and the seventh-highest since 1985.

Ravens Have Abundance of Dynamic Defenders

It'll probably be a long time before we see a defense as dominant as the 2000 Ravens, but this season's unit has the players to continue the franchise's history of strong defense, Russell Street Report's Aidan Griesser wrote.

Griesser identified six dynamic defenders, which he defined as a player "who can make splash plays with frequency and is a key participator towards wins week-in and week-out"

Campbell: "With solid pass rush ability and a tremendous knack for run-stopping, Calais Campbell will be a valuable, dynamic veteran presence for Baltimore."

OLB Matthew Judon: "He has the potential to easily eclipse double-digit sacks … especially with Campbell and Derek Wolfe contributing along the D-Line."

CB Marlon Humphrey: "Perhaps the defense's best player, Marlon Humphrey has firmly established himself as one of the premier corners in the NFL."

CB Marcus Peters: "Not only does Peters have an uncanny knack for creating turnovers, but his ability to go get the ball and take it back for a touchdown makes him a rare threat to generate defensive scores. A defender that regularly scores touchdowns? Doesn't get much more dynamic than that."

ILB Patrick Queen: "Despite being a rookie, Patrick Queen appears primed to impact the middle of the Ravens defense from the start. With an incredible blend of coverage ability and speed, he should be a playmaker at the linebacker position, which Baltimore has missed since losing C.J. Mosley."

CB Tavon Young: "Though he's had a tough injury history, when he hits the field he can take away the opposition's best slot receiver, has fantastic ball skills, and sports surprisingly strong pass rush ability."

Veterans such as safeties Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark and run-stopping defensive tackle Brandon Williams also are worthy of mention as difference-makers on defense.