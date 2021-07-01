Late for Work 7/1: Analyst Predicts Two Ravens Rookies Will Make Instant Impact

Ravens Are No. 5 in PFF's Roster Rankings

PFF used its grading system to rank the rosters of all 32 teams, and the Ravens came in at No. 5.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were No. 1, while teams 2-5 all reside in the AFC. Between the Bucs and Ravens were the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

In breaking down the rosters, PFF's Ben Linsey (via ESPN.com) identified each team's biggest strength, biggest weakness and X-factor. Here's what he wrote about the Ravens:

Biggest strength: CB Marlon Humphrey

"There aren't many cornerbacks in the league who can seamlessly transition from an outside role to the slot and provide high-level play at both spots. Marlon Humphrey has done that better than anyone in recent years, spending more time inside due to a string of Tavon Young injuries. Humphrey is the only cornerback in the league with a PFF coverage grade of at least 80.0 both in the slot and out wide since 2017."

Biggest weakness: Outside linebacker

"It's not difficult to see the reasoning behind Baltimore's decision to let Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue walk in free agency. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale does as good of a job as anyone at scheming up pressure with the blitz, reducing the need for elite edge rushers. But those departures do leave the Ravens thin at outside linebacker entering this season."

X--factor: Bateman

"Bateman showed that he could win from primarily wide alignments (2019) and in the slot (2020) by earning grades north of 80.0 in each of the last two seasons at Minnesota. Bateman joined DeVonta Smith and new teammate Tylan Wallace as the only wide receivers in this draft class to average over 3.0 yards per route run in both 2019 and 2020."

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani placed the Ravens at No. 6 in his roster rankings, behind the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Bills, respectively.