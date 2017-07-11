Late For Work 7/11: Shannon Sharpe Says Ravens Will Return to Super Bowl in 2017

"The AFC representative this year in Super Bowl LII will be the Baltimore Ravens," Sharpe said on a recent episode of Fox Sports 1's Undisputed. "I love what they've done – adding Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman got healthy last year, I love Mike Wallace. I love the addition of Danny Woodhead."

Sharpe made his prediction during a roundtable discussion with Skip Bayless, Terrell Owens and Eric Dickerson, but nobody else at the table seemed to be on board. That's when Sharpe reminded the rest of the group of how well the Ravens have played the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the postseason under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"Defensively, this is the one team, no matter where they play them, they never bow down to the Patriots," Sharpe said. "They come after [Tom Brady]."

The road to the Super Bowl will likely go through New England, and the Ravens have made that cold playoff trip to Foxboro four times since Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco arrived in 2008. The teams have split those postseason contests, and Sharpe thinks the Ravens will have the edge this year.

Sharpe expects the Ravens to meet the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, just like they did when he was on the team back in 2000. He doesn't make a prediction on who will win it all.

Someone else who knows Baltimore well is former Ravens scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He also believes the Ravens could make a run if they return to the playoffs.