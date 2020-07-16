Late for Work 7/16: What Is Matthew Judon's Long-Term Future With Ravens?

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial uncertainties for teams and led to speculation that next year's salary cap could decrease.

"With that in mind, the Ravens aren't in a strong spot, cap-wise, to spend freely," NBC Sports Washington's Andrew Gillis wrote. "They've got left tackle Ronnie Stanley up for an extension after this season, a contract that could eclipse Laremy Tunsil's whopping $22 million per year deal.

"In 2022, cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be up for a contract extension. That same year, tight end Mark Andrews and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will hit the free agent market as well. All three players were Pro Bowlers in the 2019 season. Finally, there's the looming storm of quarterback Lamar Jackson's eventual contract extension. He's due to become a free agent in 2023 after his fifth-year option."

Zrebiec noted that the Ravens could place the franchise tag on Stanley next year, "but that would open the door for Judon to hit free agency next year and depart."

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal thinks it's doubtful that Judon will be a Raven next season. Of the 13 players who will be playing under the franchise or transition tag this year, he ranked Judon as the 12th-most likely to remain with his team in 2021. (Only Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has been vocal about wanting to leave Jacksonville, was ranked lower).

"The Ravens tend to view edge rushers as replaceable, and who can blame them?" Rosenthal wrote. "The team's blitz-happy scheme reliably gets Ravens paid elsewhere before Baltimore reliably rolls out the next model in the pipeline. Judon is a high-effort player who stood out in the front seven last season, but the team's disinterest in a long-term deal and trade rumors indicate this is probably his final year in Charm City."

Zrebiec does not share Rosenthal's sentiment about the Ravens not making edge rusher a priority.

"Whether it's Judon or someone else, the Ravens need to allot some cap space to a high-end outside linebacker," Zrebiec wrote. "It's much too important of a position to think you can succeed every year by relying on one-year stopgaps or Day 2-3 draft picks. It's imperative to have at least one established 8-10 sack edge rusher on your roster.

"So the question Ravens decision-makers will need to answer is, 'If not Judon, then who?' The top free-agent edge rushers always cost a ton of money and it's tough to find Day 1 impact guys at the position when you're drafting late in the first round."

One thing Zrebiec feels confident about is that Judon will be more focused than ever.

"It's reasonable to expect him to be locked in throughout the season and intent on earning himself a long-term deal from either the Ravens or someone else," Zrebiec wrote. "When Judon has been at the top of his game over the past couple of years, he's been a high-impact player."

Humphrey, Marcus Peters Ranked Among Top 10 Cornerbacks

A strong case can be made that Humphrey and Marcus Peters are the best cornerback duo in the league, and an ESPN panel of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players agree.

Humphrey came in at No. 6 in ESPN's top 10 cornerback rankings, while Peters was No. 8. No other team had two players in the top eight. Both Humphrey and Peters were ranked as high as No. 3 among voters.

"Love that guy," an NFL coordinator who played against Humphrey recently said of him. "He's physical, he tackles, serious athlete, strong, moves fluidly. Easily one of my favorite corners."