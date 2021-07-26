Late for Work 7/26: Ravens Linked to Chandler Jones After Trade Request

Jones is among the NFL's best in creating pressure and sacks, ranking No. 1 in the category since entering the league (97.0 sacks) and would be a big-time addition to an already strong defensive unit.

PFF's Brad Spielberger and Austin Gayle agree that the Ravens are a potential landing spot for Jones.

"If no solution can be agreed to, which seems unlikely given the importance of Jones to a team mired in the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL, there should be a long list of teams interested in a trade," Spielberger and Gayle wrote. "The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens immediately come to mind even after using first-round selections on edge defenders. Both clubs are entering the final rookie-contract year for their respective franchise quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and could solidify Super Bowl-caliber rosters with a splash for Jones."

This potential addition doesn't come without question marks as Jones is coming off a season-ending biceps injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season and is 31 years old. Jones is also due $15.5 million in base salary and in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals. According to overthecap.com, the Ravens possess less than $9 million in cap space, meaning General Manager Eric DeCosta and the front office would need to make financial moves to acquire Jones in a trade.

As for what the Cardinals may want in return, Spielberger and Gayle don't see it as being unreasonable, citing the Ravens' trade for Ngakoue last year as a reference point.

"A second-round pick would most likely be the top draft pick Arizona could recoup in a Jones trade because of his age and the fact he'd be looking for a new contract wherever he ends up," Spielberger and Gayle wrote. "If Jones shows a willingness to play elsewhere without a new deal, an acquiring team may take the gamble of bringing him aboard for just one year with the hopes of earning a third-round compensatory draft pick following the 2021 season. The Ravens adopted this approach in 2020 with their mid-season acquisition of edge defender Yannick Ngakoue, sending a 2021 third-round and 2022 fifth-round pick to the Vikings. Ngakoue's free agent contract with the Raiders subsequently awarded the Ravens a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2022."