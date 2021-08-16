Late for Work 8/16: Pundits Concerned About Ravens' Offensive Line 

The return of Stanley will be a significant improvement; Stanley is among the league's best tackles in the NFL, as noted in last week's LFW. Zeitler is expected to return soon.

Baltimore Positive's WNST's Luke Jones mentions their returns will help, but notes time is of the essence because the preseason has been reduced to three games. Continuity is important for an offensive line, and the Ravens are hoping they can get their unit together for the preseason finale against Washington.

"Saturday wasn't a ringing endorsement for Baltimore's offensive line depth," Jones wrote. "The Ravens felt good about what they did with their offensive line this offseason, especially knowing how quarterback Lamar Jackson's transcendent running ability makes the job of every member of the offense that much easier. But even established veterans need time to build cohesion, and you can't expect every starter to play all 17 games in the season."

"Any way you look at it, this group should look a lot better in the second half of the season than the first," Zrebiec added. "For a team that has watched its offensive line get overwhelmed the past two playoffs, that counts for something."

The Ravens felt good about the upgrades they made on the offensive line this season, as well as the unit's depth. None of that has changed.