Late for Work 8/11: Marlon Humphrey's Chances Of Being Defensive Player of the Year 

"A long-term injury to Bateman would be a difficult development for the Ravens who believed that the former Minnesota standout would make an immediate impact for a passing game that needs to be much better if Baltimore is going to make an extended playoff run," Zrebiec wrote.

"The bigger concern, however, should be the disjointed start to camp for the passing game as a whole. Training camp and the preseason were supposed to be the times when progress in the passing game was made. The Ravens aren't fixated on the fact that they finished last year with the 32nd-ranked passing game, but they know they have to be more efficient and explosive. Yet, injuries and illness have prevented the majority of key pieces of the retooled passing game from even being on the field together in training camp."