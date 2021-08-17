Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Wide Receiver Tim Patrick's Availability

Of course, there's no denying the injuries are a setback for an offense whose main goal is to improve in the passing game. Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey underscored the point by putting Bateman at No. 2 on his list of rookie wide receivers who mean the most to their respective offenses.

"Fellow additions Sammy Watkins and Tylan Wallace were also brought in to bolster a unit that was led by Marquise Brown in 2020, but Bateman is the key to potentially unlocking the group," Linsey wrote. "He has a better chance than any other wide receiver on the team to develop into a legitimate No. 1 option and primary target in the passing game."

That said, Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher agreed with Bateman that there's no need to panic.