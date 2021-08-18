Late for Work 8/18: Odafe Oweh Is Ravens' Pass Rush Padawan

Becoming an understudy (or to use Star Wars terminology, a "Padawan") of Houston, can only stand to benefit the rookie. After all, Houston is fewer than three sacks from joining the centennial sack club.

Ravenswire's Kevin Oestreicher echoes these sentiments and notes Houston's experience isn't solely for Oweh.

"Bringing in a player like Houston will go a long way for young guys like Oweh," Oestreicher wrote. "The former Indianapolis Colt has a massive amount of NFL experience as a 10-year veteran, and the lessons he can teach using the things that he's learned are extremely valuable. Oweh clearly wants to learn as much as he can from Houston, and it's that mentality that will allow the rookie to unlock so many things inside of him, both as a football player and as a person."

Houston isn't just all sacks, either. Over the course of his career, he's played in 134 games and notched 451 tackles, 117 tackles for loss, and forced 17 fumbles. He can offer wisdom in staying healthy, defending the run and being a complete outside linebacker.

And it's this type of teaching that is capable of leaving a long-term impact, writes Pro Football Talk's Josh Alder.

"Houston is in Baltimore to help the pass rush in the short term, but Oweh's comments about working with the former Chief and Colt suggest his impact on the team could last for years to come," Alder wrote. "Houston may not be tiny and green, but Oweh said he's been something of a Jedi Master while working with his younger teammate."

It's not just Houston's presence that Oweh will benefit from. Ebony Bird's Justin Fried wrote that Oweh will be one of the Ravens who benefits most from Stanley's increased practice reps.

"Oweh now has the opportunity to line up opposite one of the NFL's premier left tackles in practice," Fried wrote. "And that's an opportunity that most rookie edge rushers don't have.