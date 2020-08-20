Late for Work 8/20: Dez Bryant Shows Off Before Today's Reported Tryout

What Is the Ceiling/Floor for Ravens' Win Total?

The Ravens and Chiefs have the highest ceiling/floor in the league this season, according to projections by the ESPN Stats & Information team. A 13-3 record is the best-case scenario for both teams, with a 9-7 mark being the worst-case scenario.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley said the biggest variable for the Ravens is whether they continue their dominance running the ball.

"Coming off a season in which it set the NFL's single-season record for most rushing yards in a season, Baltimore faces six of the eight-worst run defenses from last season," Hensley wrote. "Since quarterback Lamar Jackson took over as starter, the Ravens are 18-1 when they run the ball 33 or more times. But Baltimore is 1-4 when it totals fewer than 33 rushing attempts."

USA Today's Nate Davis believes the Ravens' ceiling is even higher than ESPN's projection. He predicted the Ravens to go 14-2 again and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, where he has them losing to the New Orleans Saints.

"Could they actually replicate last season's league-best record? It certainly helps to have the NFL's easiest schedule (Baltimore's opponents combined for a .438 winning percentage in 2019) while traveling a league-low 6,310 miles," Davis wrote. "Mix in rookies Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins and vet DL Calais Campbell – not to mention the fact that the other 31 teams didn't get a legit offseason to try and decode this record-setting offense – and everything could be falling into place for a Lombardi run."

Meanwhile, Sporting News forecasted the Ravens to finish 11-5 and win the division.

"Don't be fooled by the Ravens' three-game slide in our predictions," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote. "They are still in great shape offensively around Lamar Jackson, where they have more big-play flair both in the backfield and the receiving corps. Their front-seven changes on defense are also promising.

"This is a product of having a little record regression in a tougher division, but they still will be a solid No. 2 choice to win the AFC."