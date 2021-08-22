L.J. Fort Knee Injury 'Does Not Look Good'

A knee injury to inside linebacker L.J. Fort could be serious, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Fort limped off the field in the second quarter and did not return to Baltimore's 19th straight preseason victory, 20-3, over the Carolina Panthers.

"I haven't heard a final thing yet; I have to say unfortunately it does not look good from what I was told during the game," Harbaugh said. "I think it got stuck in that Astroturf out there unfortunately. We'll get final word probably tomorrow with an MRI. But L.J.'s been playing great, practicing great, he's been leading our guys. He's in the weight room every morning at 5:30. It's going to be an unfortunate injury for him if that's what it turns out to be."

Losing Fort would be a blow to Baltimore's depth at inside linebacker. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are talented second-year players and Harrison is ready to take on a bigger role, but Fort is a steady veteran who can be relied upon on both defense and special teams. Fort played more defensive snaps last season (381) than Harrison (264), and Fort has been a mentor to both young linebackers. Fort was also the Ravens' best inside linebacker in coverage last year.

A long-term injury would likely mean a larger role at linebacker for Chris Board, and perhaps Kristian Welch, who also plays special teams. Another young inside linebacker, Otaro Alaka, did not play Saturday night and has been out with a knee injury.