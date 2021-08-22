Ty'Son Williams Has Forced a Tough Decision at Running Back

"He's done a great job," Harbaugh said. "We saw glimpses of it last year in practices, as you guys remember, and he's done it in the preseason practices and the game."

The touchdown run may have felt especially good for Williams considering it came in Carolina. Williams grew up in Sumter, S.C. and first played his college ball at North Carolina. After one year, he transferred to South Carolina, where he played two seasons in a reserve role. Then Williams transferred again, this time across the country to BYU in Utah for his senior year.

He got off to a strong start with 264 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games before tearing his ACL. He was averaging 5.4 yards per carry that year before the season-ending injury.

The Ravens signed Williams as an undrafted rookie and he spent almost his entire season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one game, the short-handed COVID-19 game in Pittsburgh.

Williams came back this summer seemingly with an outside shot at making the roster with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hill all returning. But day-by-day, Williams has stood out.

"He's a great back," linebacker Malik Harrison said. "He does the same thing in practice, so it's nothing new; I'm not shocked. He's a great guy on and off the field."

Hill, a fourth-round pick from 2019, has been hampered by an ankle injury the past week, which held him out of the two joint practices and game in Carolina. Harbaugh said Hill, who ran five times for eight yards in the preseason opener, has been practicing very well and unfortunately hasn't been able to show as much in the games.

"Everybody has to prove themselves every year," Harbaugh said. "Even the most celebrated player still has a lot to prove to varying degrees."

Williams gave a shoutout to the offensive line for the Ravens' 167 rushing yards against Carolina, saying they were "making it easy for us." He also gave love to Saginaw Valley State undrafted running back Nate McCrary, who had a team-high 15 carries for 64 yards and a 2-yard touchdown.

But as the team decides on its 53-man roster following next Saturday's final preseason game, it's going to have a tough time not pointing to Williams' name.