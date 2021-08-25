Late for Work 8/25: Media Supports Lamar Jackson's 'Strong Doubt' That He'll Be 'Figured Out' 

Pundits noted that Jackson's stats dipped last year compared to his 2019 MVP season. He still threw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. Jackson still became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

"If that represented the opposition getting closer to solving the 24-year-old signal-caller, then coaches still have a long way to go before he's fully neutralized," Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker wrote.

"Jackson wasn't quite as good in 2020 as he was in his MVP 2019 season, with his numbers down across the board both running and passing last season," Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith added. "But he was still one of the top quarterbacks in football, and he has every reason to be confident that NFL defenses will still struggle to stop the unique running/passing threat he provides."

"Jackson has every reason to believe defenses will have trouble stopping him in 2021," CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr wrote. "The Ravens quarterback has a long list of accomplishments in his first three years, one of the most impressive starts to a career in NFL history."

This is far from the first – or last – time Jackson will hear from the critics. Back then, the chatter didn't stop him from becoming a first-round quarterback or becoming the second-ever unanimously elected league MVP. It won't change him now, and it's clear from the iceberg of confidence he only exposed the tip of.

Jackson's NFL body of work speaks for itself, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon.