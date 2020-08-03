Late for Work 8/3: Lamar Jackson Opens Up About Ravens' Postseason Losses 

Lamar Jackson Opens Up About Postseason Losses

Lamar Jackson has racked up almost every accolade imaginable in just two seasons, but the one omission is a playoff win.

You can bet that bothers Jackson more than anyone else.

"I just want to get back to that situation so I can perform different," Jackson told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Just put it on my shoulders and go from there. I gotta fight to get back to that situation. It's gonna be a different result this time."

Jackson opened up to King about his playoff losses and said he's determined to overcome them heading into his third season.

"I think about it a lot, to be honest with you," Jackson said. "That's where I wanna be. That's when everything gets … crucial. It's tough. I remember LeGarrette Blount DM'd me on Instagram. He was like, you know, playoffs is different from regular season. I'm like, nah. But it is, because it's win or go home. And I'm tired of going home. I just can't wait to get back in that same spot and perform at a whole 'nother level.'"

The first playoff loss for Jackson was a blur. It came after he took over the starting quarterback job midway through his rookie season.

Last year, the Ravens rode a 12-game win streak into the divisional round as the No. 1 seed, and fell short to the Tennessee Titans.

We live in an age of instant reaction and Jackson has received plenty of criticism for his early postseason struggles. Yet with such a small sample size, it's unfair to make that generalization. Many quarterbacks don't lead their teams to the playoffs twice before they turn 23.

Those inside 1 Winning Drive have full confidence in their quarterback.

"I do not subscribe to the theory Lamar cannot win a playoff game," General Manager Eric DeCosta told King. "I saw him beat playoff team after playoff team – New England, Seattle, San Francisco, Buffalo, Houston. We just weren't good enough that day. We own it, and we move on."

So what makes this year different? King cited the additions of J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay, Calais Campbell and Patrick Queen, who should elevate the Ravens on both sides of the ball.

Jackson's improvement also matters. After the strides he made last season, Jackson told reporters last week that he's worked on becoming a better down-the-field passer.

But this year, success will be defined in the postseason.