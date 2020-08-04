Late for Work 8/4: Ravens Reportedly Pursued Jordan Reed, Still in the Tight End Market

Ravens Offense Was League's Best in Three Different Personnel Groupings in 2019

ESPN's Matt Bowen picked the best offense in each personnel grouping based on last season's performance, and the Ravens took the top spot in three of them.

The Ravens were especially dangerous when Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman had all three of his tight ends (Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst) on the field at the same time, whether it was 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends, one wide receiver) or 23 personnel (two running backs, three tight ends).

"The Ravens posted some ridiculous numbers out of 13 personnel, starting with a successful play rate of 60.7% on 61 snaps," Bowen wrote. "Baltimore averaged 8.11 yards per play, 10.71 yards per pass attempt and 5.08 yards per rush. Plus, Jackson completed 75% of his throws while leading the league with six touchdown passes.

"All three of the Ravens' tight ends ranked in the top 10 on 13 personnel receptions. Remember, with three tight ends on the field, the Ravens created both blocking angles and numbers in the running game while throwing seams and crossers against single-high coverage defenses."

The Ravens ran a league-high 16 snaps of 23 personnel last season and scored nine touchdowns.

"[Mark Ingram II] posted a league-leading six touchdown runs out of 23 personnel, while Jackson totaled three scores (two pass, one run)," Bowen wrote. "With the threat of downhill runs on the goal line, the scheme also gave Jackson the option to hit his tight ends on play-action."

Bowen also ranked the Ravens as the best on 02 personnel (two tight ends, three wide receivers).

"The Ravens had only 14 snaps out of 02 personnel, but their production jumps out a bit," Bowen wrote. "The Ravens averaged 9.89 yards per pass attempt, as Jackson completed 7 of 9 passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, with Jackson's ability to pull the ball down, he rushed for 50 yards on four carries."