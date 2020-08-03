Monday, Aug 03, 2020 04:01 PM

Ravens Sign Jerell Adams to Compete for Third Tight End Spot

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

jerell
Evan Pinkus/AP Photos
TE Jerell Adams

The Ravens have signed veteran tight end Jerell Adams to add to the competition for the third tight end spot.

Adams, 27, will vie with undrafted rookie Eli Wolf for the position left open after the trade of Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Adams and Hurst were teammates in 2015 at South Carolina. Hurst replaced Adams as the Gamecocks' starter the following year when Adams was drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round.

Adams caught 24 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons (29 games) in New York. He has spent the past two seasons on the Houston Texans' and New Orleans Saints' practice squads.

Standing in at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, Adams also has impressive speed. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all the tight ends at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. He could be a threat to stretch the seam of opposing defenses.

The Ravens' tight end corps will be led by Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and valuable blocking and receiving veteran Nick Boyle. But Hurst also saw a lot of action last year in a Ravens offense that loves tight ends, so the third spot is an important one.

Along with Wolf, the Ravens also have undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland, who has begun training camp on the non-football injury list after coming off a season-ending knee injury. A final determination has not been made on whether he will play this season.

Related Content

TE Nick Boyle
news

News & Notes: In-Shape Ravens Don't Need a Ramp-Up Period

The Ravens' level of fitness has impressed Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders. Mark Ingram II is ready to earn his role. A lighter D.J. Fluker is fitter, but still a large physical specimen.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
news

Around the AFC North: Big Ben's Big Arm Returns to Training Camp

Joe Burrow expects to play well as a rookie for the Bengals. David Njoku has rescinded his trade request.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Having Diabetes During COVID-19 Won't Deter Mark Andrews

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has never let Type 1 diabetes prevent him from chasing dreams, and he's taking that same approach during a pandemic. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/3: Lamar Jackson Opens Up About Ravens' Postseason Losses 

Daylon Mack's release highlights Ravens' defensive depth. How could Antonio Brown's suspension affect a potential signing? 
Matt Skura Starting Training Camp on Active PUP List
news

Matt Skura Starting Training Camp on Active PUP List

The Ravens center, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury, can return to practice at any point.
Behind the Scenes at Ravens Media Day
news

Behind the Scenes at Ravens Media Day

Check out Lamar Jackson's 2020 look, bulked-up 'Hollywood' Brown, and the Ravens rookies in their jerseys for the first time.
DT Daylon Mack
news

Ravens Waive Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack, Now Under Camp Limit

The Ravens also waived undrafted rookie punter Dom Maggio and now have 79 players on the training camp roster.
RB Gus Edwards
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Gus Edwards has responded well to a lot of challenges. Rookie Tyre Phillips' job description may change. Ravens have to feel fortunate despite a couple opt-outs.
LB Patrick Queen & LB Malik Harrison on a fishing trip
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison Are Already Fishing Buds

Patrick Queen is quite the fisherman, and good news awaits at the Ravens practice fields.
LB Patrick Queen
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Focused on Making Instant Impact

First-round pick Patrick Queen doesn't envision being the on-field play-caller. J.K. Dobbins is excited about Ravens' 'complex' offense and benefitted from workouts with Dalvin Cook.
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: NBA's James Harden
news

Late for Work 7/31: Analyst Compares Lamar Jackson to NBA's James Harden

The Ravens offense flourished in part because of the unique way they used their tight ends. Marcus Peters is a sleeper pick for Defensive Player of the Year. The Ravens won big with the Calais Campbell trade.

Advertising