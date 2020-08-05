Late for Work 8/5: Non-Rookies Who Need to Have a Strong Training Camp

Non-Rookies Who Need to Have a Good Training Camp

In a regular offseason we'd be starting preseason games this week. But the coronavirus pandemic has made the NFL schedule anything but normal.

The Ravens officially began training camp this week and will start the process of deciding their 53-man roster.

While a lot of those spots can be penciled in, the next few weeks will be extremely important for those players vying for backup roster spots. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec identified 13 non-rookies who he believes fit that bill.

CB Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall: Both Averett and Marshall have seen limited playing time early in their careers. It doesn't help that cornerback is arguably the Ravens' deepest position group on paper.

Barring injuries, it's unlikely either will see significantplaying time at cornerback this season. Special teams could be their best route to the 53-man roster.

"The Ravens didn't draft a cornerback or sign anyone at the position, helping Marshall [and Averett's] cause," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, he's probably considered the sixth corner and it isn't a sure thing the Ravens keep that many. Like most of the 'bubble' guys, Marshall will have to stand out on special teams."

ILB Otaro Alaka and Chris Board: It's one of the most interesting position battles heading into training camp because there aren't any definite starters yet. That would typically bode well for Alaka and Board, but the additions of rookies Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison make the road to the roster tougher.

Much like the cornerbacks, the determining factor for bubble players at inside linebacker could be special teams play. If that's the case, Board has the leg up.

"Board's route to the roster remains on special teams and he's considered one of the core guys there," Zrebiec wrote. "Only Anthony Levine Sr. played more special teams snaps for the Ravens last year than Board did. The Ravens reserve some of the back-end roster spots for special teams and Board is the favorite for one of them."

WR Chris Moore and Jaleel Scott: Whether the Ravens' rushing production matches last year's total or not, we're not sure how many wide receivers they'll take on the 53-man roster.

Baltimore kept six last season. Assuming Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead IV, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche make the roster, that could leave just one spot.

"With the Ravens drafting two wide receivers in April, Scott's task to make the roster got even more daunting," Zrebiec wrote. "A fourth-round pick in 2018, Scott has never established himself on special teams and that's pretty close to a must for a fifth or sixth wide receiver."

The Ravens re-signed Moore to a one-year deal this offseason but he's never topped over 300 receiving yards in a season during his career. He has, however, become one of the league's top special teams players.

It could come down to a decision between the potential of a young receiver against the special teams talent of a veteran.

QB Trace McSorley: The Ravens have kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster the last two seasons, but McSorley's roster spot isn't guaranteed.