Late for Work 9/27: Predictions for Ravens vs. Browns

RPO's (run-pass option plays) will be key, and the advantage in that area goes to the Ravens.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: "It's startling how much better [Mayfield] is when there's some type of run action involved in a play versus just a pure dropback situation, so they have to find a way under [Head Coach] Freddie Kitchens to get that cranked up a little bit. … The challenge is going to be they're not very good up front, and you look at the Baltimore Ravens, the names may change but they're still able to generate some heat with their front. … Whichever team can operate [RPO's] the best will win this football game. I believe the Baltimore Ravens will get it done against the Cleveland Browns."

The Browns' familiarity with Jackson will be a deciding factor in Cleveland's favor.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo: "The Browns, unlike most teams, have already faced Lamar Jackson, as Cleveland nearly upset Jackson and the Ravens in Week 17 of the 2018 season. While Jackson is a vastly better player than the one Cleveland faced then, the Browns' familiarity with him should help them put together an upset win in Baltimore."

The battle between Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be the key individual matchup.