Late for Work 9/4: Ed Reed Says Lamar Jackson Has the 'Heart of a Defender'

Ravens Continue to Be a Popular Pick to Win Super Bowl

The Ravens were the second-most-popular pick to win the Super Bowl in voting by NFL.com's panel of 35 analysts. Baltimore received six votes to finish behind the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (16 votes).

The only other teams to receive multiple votes were the New Orleans Saints (four), Pittsburgh Steelers (two) and San Francisco 49ers (two). Four analysts picked the Ravens to lose the Super Bowl.

Here's what those who picked the Ravens to capture their third Lombardi Trophy said:

Brian Baldinger: Ravens over Saints. "The Ravens win Super Bowl LV in the same stadium [Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.) where they won their first title versus the New York Giants many moons ago. I think Baltimore got better this offseason with key acquisitions of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen. The Ravens have the best kicking game in the NFL and a style of offense that is difficult to defend with the reigning MVP at the QB position. Lamar Jackson continues to improve his passing, especially his deep-ball throws to guys like Hollywood Brown, who is fully healthy. Baltimore has it all."

Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens over Seahawks. "After sprinting past [Patrick] Mahomes' merciless Chiefs in the AFC title game, Lamar fulfills the modern-day three-year plan the Kansas City QB perfected:

Year 1: Excite your fan base.

Year 2: Win MVP

Year 3: Win Super Bowl MVP.

Summer after Year 3: $$$

Russell Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson — the first Black QB1s to go head to head in a Super Bowl is —as incredible a matchup live as it is on paper.

Jeffri Chadiha: Ravens over Saints. "The Saints finally break through after three straight years of playoff frustration. However, they run into a loaded Ravens team hell-bent on making up for a missed opportunity at a championship in 2019."

Chase Goodbread: Ravens over Saints. "Lamar Jackson further cements his place among the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks with a masterful performance, and rookie LB Patrick Queen provides a big boost to the Baltimore defense in his first year. Ravens win it, 27-20."

Marc Ross: Ravens over Saints. "After two years of playoff frustrations, Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens to victory and is named Super Bowl MVP. A last-second Justin Tucker field goal sends the devastated Saints home on the final play for the fourth year in a row."

Marc Sessler: Ravens over Cowboys. "After edging the Chiefs in a double-overtime AFC Championship Game thriller, the Ravens topple Dallas in a romp that triggers a distant sculptor to get busy on John Harbaugh's HOF bust."

