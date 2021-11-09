Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

"I figured there would be an opportunity at some point. I didn't know when, obviously, but I just wanted to make sure that I would stay ready," Bell said. "I had a couple calls and everything like that, but I wasn't really pressed about it up until the Ravens called. … I started foaming at the mouth when they started calling me."

Bell said he always had respect for Head Coach John Harbaugh since their AFC North battles. They would sometimes chat after games, he said.

The idea of playing team with a rushing pedigree like the Ravens was also alluring. And then there was suiting up alongside Lamar Jackson.

"He's a special type of player. So, even being in the backfield with him is just a great opportunity for me," Bell said. "Coach Harbaugh, I feel like he's one of the better coaches in this league. He doesn't get enough credit for a lot of things that he does and that he's done around this league. Obviously, playing with Lamar, I felt like coming here, running downhill, the Ravens were a great opportunity for me."

The Ravens gave Bell time to get acclimated to his new team and his legs back in football shape. They were patient with him despite a slow start too, as Bell posted just 34 rushing yards on his first 17 carries.

But Baltimore's trust in Bell was evident in Sunday's overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. On the Ravens' fourth quarter drive to take their first lead of the game, Bell carried the ball on three straight plays and churned out 20 yards. Then they gave it to him again on the goal line for a 1-yard plunge.