Le'Veon Bell Promoted to 53-Man Roster

Bell had been on the practice squad since Sept. 7, when he was signed as a free agent after J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill were lost to season-ending injuries.

Bell has been called up from the practice squad for two games, the maximum number of times permitted before the team must decide whether to move the player to the 53-man roster. Bell played in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos when he rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers when he rushed for 18 yards on eight carries and scored his first touchdown as a Raven.