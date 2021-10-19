Le'Veon Bell Promoted to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens promoted Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, continuing his role in the team's running back rotation.
Bell had been on the practice squad since Sept. 7, when he was signed as a free agent after J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill were lost to season-ending injuries.
Bell has been called up from the practice squad for two games, the maximum number of times permitted before the team must decide whether to move the player to the 53-man roster. Bell played in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos when he rushed for 11 yards on four carries, and last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers when he rushed for 18 yards on eight carries and scored his first touchdown as a Raven.
Bell will continue to be part of the running back rotation with Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Ty'Son Williams. Bell could have a bigger role if Murray misses any time with the ankle injury that sent him to the sideline in Sunday's Chargers game.
Baltimore enters Week 7 ranked No. 4 in the NFL in rushing, averaging 155.2 yards per game. Bell, Freeman and Murray were not with the Ravens during training camp, but they have used their experience to help each other learn a complex system quickly.
"They're guys who've been around, and they know how to play the game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We've thrown a lot at them, because there was a lot in our offense, and they've had to learn a lot. But they bring a lot to the table already, in terms of understanding knowledge. They're playing their styles, they're fitting them into our scheme, and they've done a great job – all three of those guys."