Leidos, Ravens Continue to Fight Opioid Addiction with Drug Disposal Distribution Initiative

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and the Baltimore Ravens announced today they have teamed up to distribute nearly 70,000 drug disposal packets to local non-profit chapters across communities in Baltimore, Md. The distribution is part of the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign, an on-going partnership between Leidos and the Baltimore Ravens to raise awareness around the opioid public health crisis.

Data from the Baltimore City Health Department shows more than 90 percent of drug and alcohol-related deaths in the city are opioid-related. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn have also negatively affected mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from substance use disorders. The drug disposal packet distribution will enable community members to safely dispose legal leftover prescriptions from the safety of their own homes.

"This initiative reinforces our commitment to the people of Baltimore. We want to do our part to help end the opioid epidemic and address challenges impacting over-all mental health and well-being," said Leidos Senior Vice President Melissa Lee Dueñas. "We are excited to continue our work with the Ravens, building on the efforts of local organizations to help our community persevere."

"The opioid public health crisis has only been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ravens vice president of community relations Heather Darney. "We understand it's more crucial than ever to help with this important cause. We're proud to partner with Leidos to distribute these drug disposal packets, as we continue working together to raise awareness around the dangers of opioid addiction."

Leidos launched a company-wide initiative in 2017 to help end the opioid epidemic after Chairman and CEO Roger Krone received an employee's call to action. Since then, Leidos has led dozens of initiatives and events to heighten awareness, including a large-scale drug deactivation kit distribution event in conjunction with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), the MD National Guard, and the Aberdeen Proving Ground team.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.