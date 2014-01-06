List Of Ravens' 2014 Free Agents

Jan 06, 2014 at 08:03 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens underwent the most significant personnel transition of any previous Super Bowl champion last offseason, and more changes will occur in 2014.

The Ravens have several free agents who could get big deals on the open market, including 10 players with starting experience.

Here is a closer look at all of the Ravens' free agents this offseason:

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)Players that have the ability to sign with any team in the NFL once the new league year begins on March 11. The Ravens have the ability to negotiate with their unrestricted free agents, or use the franchise tag to keep one of them, but other teams do not have to provide any compensation for signing the UFAs like they do for restricted UFAs (see below).

The Ravens UFAs (14) are:

Tight end Dallas Clark

Nose tackle Terrence Cody

Tight end Ed Dickson

Cornerback Corey Graham

Safety James Ihedigbo

Defensive tackle Arthur Jones

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones

Safety Jeromy Miles

Left tackle Eugene Monroe

Right tackle Michael Oher

Tight end Dennis Pitta

Running back Bernard Scott

Middle linebacker Daryl Smith

Wide receiver Brandon Stokley (plans to retire)

Restricted Free Agents  (RFAs)
Players with three accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but received a qualifying offer from their current club that restricts their ability to sign with a new team. The Ravens have the first rights to sign their RFAs by designating them with a salary tender corresponding to a specified draft pick. A RFA could sign with another team if that new team signs the player to an offer sheet, and the Ravens choose not to match the offer. In that situation, the Ravens would then receive draft pick compensation from the new club for the RFA.

The Ravens RFAs (two) are:

Wide receiver Tandon Doss

Linebacker Albert McClellan

Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Players with two accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but do not have the ability to sign with another team unless their current club chooses not to re-sign them.

The Ravens exclusive rights free agents (six) are:

Safety Omar Brown

Outside linebacker D.J. Bryant

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes

Outside linebacker Adrian Hamilton

Safety Anthony Levine

Safety Brynden Trawick 

