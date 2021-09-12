Cover Story: Ronnie Stanley Makes His Return at Home in Las Vegas

Talk with Stanley or follow him on social media and the topics can quickly change from sports, to social justice, to his love for dogs, to food. He credits growing up in Vegas for giving him an eclectic view of the world, one that helps him connect easily with people although he's rarely the loudest voice in the room.

"Vegas is a big melting pot of cultures and people," Stanley said. "We have the fun side, the strip, the gambling, all the shows, but there's a lot of real culture spread out throughout the city. They have great food variety. You get exposed to a lot of different people there. People from all walks of life will come to Vegas, retire, and set their roots down there. I've hung out with people who barely have any money and people who are billionaires. I've seen many different personalities and learned from many different people. Being closeminded is something I don't understand."

Stanley won three high school state championships playing at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, and he longs for another championship. He believes the Ravens have what it takes. He understands the legacy of the left tackle position with the Ravens that was started by Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden, and Stanley would love to join Ogden in Canton one day. But what he wants most to share with Ogden is owning a Super Bowl ring.