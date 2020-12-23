Mailbag: Are Ravens the NFL's Most Battle-Tested Team?

Mink: I don't know the struggles all other teams have gone through around the league. I only pay attention to those of the Steelers' (zing!). Anyway, I do know this. No team had a bigger COVID-19 outbreak than the Ravens, which left them extremely short-handed against their biggest rival in a huge game. Other teams (namely the San Francisco 49ers) have had had more injuries, but it would be tough to find many teams with injuries to more integral players (Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Tavon Young, a zillion cornerbacks). The Ravens are also part of the toughest division in football this year.

So, yeah, I'd say Baltimore is pretty darn battle tested and that's showing itself right now. The Ravens are playing some of their best football during this three-game winning streak. Their resilience in beating the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football last week was palpable. All of that truly can be a difference-maker for a team down the stretch and in the playoffs.

The Ravens cruised into last year's postseason on a 14-game winning streak. They hardly played a close game over the final half of the season, rested the starters in Week 17 and had a first-round bye. Then Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs. I don't think it's far-fetched to believe that this year's adversity could make this year's team's stronger if it gets into the postseason.