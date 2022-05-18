Mailbag: Could Ravens Add a Cornerback (Instead of Wide Receiver)?

Downing: This is a great point. Somehow it seems like too many people have forgotten that the strength of this team is the rushing attack. For the Ravens to be at their best, they need the ground game performing at a high level, and that will create opportunities down the field for the passing game. When the Ravens had their historic season in 2019, they relied on a dominant rushing attack with Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram and of course Lamar Jackson, and that is the model going into the 2022 season.

Now the big question on that front is the health status of Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens have said they expect both players back on the field this year, but they haven't provided a specific timeline for their returns. The front office also knows that injury timelines can change, which happened last year with left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle. That's part of the reason the Ravens have given themselves insurance at the position by signing veteran Mike Davis and drafting Tyler Badie in the sixth round. The success of the running game hinges in large part on the healthy recovery of Dobbins and Edwards, and the Ravens aren't going to rush them back. They want those two fully recovered from last year's knee injuries, and the Ravens won't have a real answer on that front until later this year as they gradually work their way back to the field.