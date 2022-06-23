Mailbag: Who Is the Favorite to Win Left Guard Competition?

Downing: First of all, let's not assume J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will be out to open the season. Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he's hopeful both of them will be back for Week 1. But if they are sidelined early in the year, then I would expect the Ravens to use a rotation in the backfield, rather than have one bell cow. Mike Davis is the most experienced of the group, but rookie Tyler Badie was impressive in offseason practices, especially catching the ball out of the backfield. Justice Hill also had a strong spring after recovering from a torn Achilles. Davis is a veteran running back, but the young players have shown they have talent. The Ravens like to rotate their running backs, rather than have one back do the heavy lifting in a dominant running offense. I expect that to be the case throughout the season, including if Dobbins and Edwards are out early in the season.