Mailbag: How Will the Offense Change Without Nick Boyle?

Downing: The offensive line is probably the biggest question mark moving forward for the Ravens. The group has been hit hard with injuries all season and hasn't really been able to settle into a rhythm to develop consistency. The group is in flux right now as the right tackle spot is up for grabs after Patrick Mekari replaced D.J. Fluker midway through last game. It also remains to be seen whether the Ravens will stick with Matt Skura at center after his issues snapping the ball over the last two weeks. Tyre Phillips, who started six games at right guard, is eligible to return this week after spending the last two games on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Ravens may try a variety of combinations along the line during the week. If they decide to make a change a center, Mekari is a likely candidate for the job after he played well there late last season when Skura went down with the knee injury. Skura could move to right guard, which he played earlier in his career, if the Ravens want to keep him in the starting lineup. Bradley Bozeman, who has started every game at left guard over the last two years, played center in college and is also an option there. At right tackle, the Ravens could go back to Fluker or give the rookie Phillips a shot there. Phillips was a tackle in college, so if he's ready to play this week, the Ravens may slide him back outside. Like I said, there is lots of uncertainty right now. The only player who seems locked in at a position is Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, and he already had to switch spots after the season-ending injury to Ronnie Stanley.