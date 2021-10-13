Mailbag: Is Odafe Oweh Leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

Downing: The Ravens could use Clark more at the line of scrimmage is certain packages. He knows everything happening on the defensive side of the ball and doesn't hesitate to come down in the box and make a tackle. But there are limitations to that approach. Clark is 205 pounds, compared to Harrison at 247 and Queen at 232. It would be a tall order to expect Clark to step into the middle of the defense and shrug off blocking attempts from 300-plus pound interior linemen. If the Ravens make adjustments with their inside linebackers, I would expect to see more of Chris Board and Josh Bynes. The Ravens could turn to them on early downs to stop the run more effectively than what we saw last week against the Colts.