Mailbag: When Will Gus the Bus Be Back?

Downing: We're still a ways away from seeing the rookie David Ojabo take the field. He suffered a torn Achilles during a pre-draft workout in March, and that's a major rehab process. Tyus Bowser also had a torn Achilles in January, and he's just now at the point where he's close to practicing. As Mink said above, every player is different, so it's difficult to use one player's recovery timeline to project when another player will be back on the field. But historically speaking, a torn Achilles typically takes around nine months before a player is back in the lineup. If Ojabo follows that timeline, then he would probably return to action around early December. Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers set a new standard in the recovery process by returning from his torn Achilles last year in just 5.5 months, so it's possible that Ojabo could get back sooner. In August, Harbaugh said Ojabo "swears that he's going to be back midseason at the latest."