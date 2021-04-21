Mailbag: Should Ravens Fans Expect Signings After the Draft?

Downing: If the Ravens stay put at pick No. 27, they will have quality options at either pass rusher or wide receiver. The pass rushers likely in that mix will be Jayson Oweh, Gregory Rousseau, Azeez Ojulari and maybe Jaelan Phillips. Outside of Phillips, who is considered the best of that group, opinions are mixed on the others. As far as receiver, the likely targets at No. 27 would be Terrace Marshall Jr. or Rashod Batemen. If the Ravens stay at No. 27, I believe they are more likely to address wide receiver than pass rusher. The Ravens have a strong track record of finding quality pass rushers on the second and third days of the draft, so they could wait to address the edge spot and still land a quality defensive player in one of the middle rounds.

Now in terms of trading up, I wouldn't rule out this possibility. It's always easy to say the Ravens are likely to move back and acquire more picks. General Manager Eric DeCosta hasn't exactly kept it a secret that he loves draft picks. But this is a year I could see a trade up scenario, for a couple reasons. First of all, the Ravens are very much in win-now mode. They have a great opportunity this year to maximize their salary cap flexibility before some of their talented young players (like quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews) get second contracts. They also have the potential trade chip of offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The two-time Pro Bowler is deserving of a major haul, and the Ravens could try to move him to get themselves into the mix for one of the top receivers in this draft. If the Ravens packaged Brown to move into the top-15 picks of this draft, then they would likely have a shot at one of the Alabama receivers, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Adding one of them would inject some serious firepower into this offense, and the Ravens may have the assets to make that happen.