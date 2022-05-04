Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Downing: The Ravens will be creative with how they deploy Hamilton on this defense. Safety wasn't an immediate need going into the draft, but Hamilton was just too good of a player to pass up at No. 14. His size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) gives him the ability to play down at the line of scrimmage to help shut down the run game, in addition to his ability as a ball hawk over the middle of the field. The Ravens already used three safeties at times last year with Brandon Stephens in a rover-type role, and now they can do even more of that with Hamilton, Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams. Head Coach John Harbaugh even said during Hamilton's introductory press conference they may find a way to get four safeties on the field at once. "We can play the extra safety at nickel, we can play safety at dime. We can play them at MIKE. All of those guys are going to be on the field, for sure," he said.