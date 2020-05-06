Wednesday, May 06, 2020 12:28 PM

Mailbag: Sizing Up the Depth Chart With Potential Rookie Starters

Downing_Garrett
Ryan_Mink_2018
 by  Garrett Downing  &  Ryan Mink
050620_Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Danny Karnik/Chuck Burton/Baltimore Ravens/AP Photo
WR Miles Boykin, LB Patrick Queen and WR Devin Duvernay

Now that the rookies are here, everybody wants to know how fast they'll get on the field and where they slot in on the depth chart.

Here's this week's Mailbag. Don't forget to submit your questions to each week to #RavensMailbag.

Mink: I don't think it matters all that much because I expect the Ravens will rotate their receivers (outside of Hollywood) a great deal. With that said, I think it would be Miles Boykin. He makes the most sense as the other "outside" wide receiver in a two-WR set because he's a big-bodied, fast, boundary receiver.

Boykin didn't have a huge impact as a third-round rookie last year (13 catches, 198 yards, three touchdowns), but he still made 11 starts and the Ravens have confidence that he can take a Year 2 leap. Boykin has all the tools and flashed them at times last year. An offseason getting more comfortable with the offensive scheme will help, though a COVID-impacted offseason hurts for a player that needs more reps to take the next leap. I'm glad the Ravens have Snead, who also started 11 games last year, because you know exactly what you're getting from him on Week 1.

As far as Duvernay and Proche, Duvernay has a good chance to see some significant snaps as a rookie, particularly as a slot receiver. The Ravens receiver corps needed more speed on the field and Duvernay brings it, along with reliable hands and toughness that will endear him to coaches. Barring injuries, there's too much depth for Proche to have a big impact on offense as a rookie, but he can carve out a role as a returner.

Downing: Jaylon Ferguson has the edge for that starting spot right now. Last year's third-round pick played well down the stretch and finished his rookie season with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He can set the edge and get after the quarterback, and he should be ready to make an even larger impact in his second season. Even if Ferguson wins the starting job, Tyus Bowser and recently re-signed veteran Pernell McPhee will still see plenty of action. Bowser had a career-high five sacks last season and now he's looking to ramp up that production even more in a contract year. McPhee had three sacks in seven games last year, and he can also do the dirty work against the run.

Mink: Yes, I think we could see a pair of rookies starting at inside linebacker this season. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are the most talented of the bunch. Whether they do it Week 1 will be determined by whether they can get up to speed quick enough with less offseason practice time than usual because of COVID-19. The fact that they both come from big-time programs (LSU and Ohio State) should help them make a quicker transition. I'm going to go out on a limb and say, yes, I think they both start Week 1. L.J. Fort would be the other top candidate. He started eight games for the Ravens last year and is certainly capable.

As far as Chris Board and Otaro Alaka, I think either could beat out Jake Ryan for a fourth inside linebacker roster spot. Ryan was a good veteran insurance policy addition, but he's no lock. Board looked to be headed toward a starting job last year before a preseason concussion and is still a good special teams contributor. Alaka has promise as well too.

Downing: Additional signings are always possible, but the Ravens don't have many holes left on the roster. They addressed the offensive line in the draft and through the reported addition of veteran D.J. Fluker. They added a pair of receivers in the draft. Quarterback is certainly set and the running back room is already quite crowded. If a quality tight end gets released, that is the position I could see the Ravens address. They traded Hayden Hurst this offseason and didn't draft anyone to replace him, so I wouldn't rule out signing a tight end before training camp.

Mink: There are some good candidates here. I already talked about Boykin, but I don't think any wide receiver outside of Hollywood will put up huge stats in this offense. So I'm going to point to Ferguson. As Garrett said earlier, he has the edge to be the starter with McPhee coming in relief to manage the veteran's snaps. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale raved about how Ferguson was improving every week, and those nine starts as a rookie were invaluable for his learning curve. He notched 2.5 sacks last year, but it's only a matter of time before "Sack Daddy" – the all-time NCAA career sack leader – comes up with a lot more. I expect he'll start nearly every game in 2020 and rack up about seven sacks.

Downing: I'll take the low-hanging fruit here and go with the first-round pick. Patrick Queen has the makeup of a star linebacker, and he's going to be a perfect fit in this defense. Fans will love the way he flies to football and makes plays all over the field. When we look back on this draft in a couple years, I think a lot of people will say, "How did Queen fall to the Ravens at No. 28?"

I also think running back J.K. Dobbins will be a huge hit. General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear that Dobbins was the highest-graded player on the board, by far, when the Ravens took him at No. 55. The Ravens thought he might come off the board in the first round. With the Ravens' run-heavy offense, it wouldn't surprise me to see Dobbins make the Pro Bowl within his first two seasons.

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising