Mailbag: Sizing Up the Depth Chart With Potential Rookie Starters

Mink: Yes, I think we could see a pair of rookies starting at inside linebacker this season. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are the most talented of the bunch. Whether they do it Week 1 will be determined by whether they can get up to speed quick enough with less offseason practice time than usual because of COVID-19. The fact that they both come from big-time programs (LSU and Ohio State) should help them make a quicker transition. I'm going to go out on a limb and say, yes, I think they both start Week 1. L.J. Fort would be the other top candidate. He started eight games for the Ravens last year and is certainly capable.