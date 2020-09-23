Mailbag: What's Going on With the Offensive Line?

Mink: The offensive line is the biggest source of concern I'm hearing after the Ravens' 2-0 start with lopsided wins over two very good teams. I said this last week and I'll say it again. There shouldn't be much complaining going on. The Ravens look good – really good.

But, yes, Lamar Jackson has been getting pressured more than we grew accustomed to last season. There are several reasons for that. The Browns and Texans can get after you up front. Myles Garrett and J.J. Watt are two of the best in the business and they have a strong supporting cast around them.

Plus, the Ravens have a rookie starting at right guard replacing a future potential Hall of Famer. While Tyre Phillips has been solid, that's a drop-off. Phillips will get better as the season progresses. It's also going to take some time at center before Matt Skura is back to level he was playing at before his knee injury last season. He's doing well, but even he admits he's still building back up.