Mailbag: What's the Plan at Inside Linebacker Moving Forward?

Mink: Josh Bynes certainly helped calm things down for the Ravens defense last week against the Chargers. This ain't his first rodeo and it shows on the field. Bynes isn't the same athlete that Patrick Queen is at this point, but experience and knowledge of the game matter a lot, especially at middle linebacker, and Bynes has an abundance of that.

For now, I expect the Ravens will continue to use Bynes as their primary middle linebacker (he played 77% of the defensive snaps) with

Queen getting the lion's share of the reps next to him and also working in some to give Bynes a break. I don't think the Ravens want Bynes playing every snap as Queen essentially did for the first several games this season. That means there's still reps available for Malik Harrison and Chris Board in the rotation.

Long-term, I think the Ravens would like Queen to be their every-down middle linebacker. He still has all the talent and upside for the job. Everybody should keep in mind that he's still just 22 years old and wasn't a full-time starter until his final season at LSU. He's young. But the future is bright for Queen.