Mailbag: What's the Plan to Slow Down Josh Allen?

Downing: The Ravens signed safety Jayron Kearse to the practice squad a few weeks ago after he was released by the Detroit Lions, and it was a quality move to get a player who started seven games this year on the practice squad so late in the season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive back was an intriguing addition because of his size and experience, and some reporters have speculated that he could make an impact for this team in the playoffs.

The Ravens have yet to elevate him from the practice squad for any games, but I wouldn't rule out the possibility. He had 59 tackles in 11 games for the Lions this year, and his size allows him to match up against big tight ends in coverage. Now even if the Ravens were to elevate Kearse, I'm not sure how big of a role he would play. Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith just returned to the lineup last week after being sidelined for multiple games, and he's a proven option in matching up against big targets. The secondary is in much better shape compared to a few weeks ago, now that Smith, Marcus Peters and Anthony Averett are all healthy. Maybe the Ravens opt to use a gameday elevation for Kearse this week since the Bills are more pass-heavy, but I'm not sure how significant that would be either way.