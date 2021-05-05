Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line?

Mink: If I were a betting man (I'm too cheap), I would bet the Ravens' offensive line will be (from left to right) Ronnie Stanley, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva.

This really comes down to left guard and center because the Ravens just inked Villanueva to a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million to be their right tackle and Zeitler will be the right guard. Stanley is obviously the left tackle as long as he's ready to suit up by Week 1, as has been previously projected.

I think Cleveland-Bozeman at left guard and center gives the Ravens their best starting five, even though it's somewhat of a position switch for both since Cleveland was a right guard at Georgia and Bozeman has been at left guard in the NFL. However, Cleveland said he's taken reps on the left side and hardly seemed to think it would be a problem, and Bozeman was a college center at Alabama.

It's not easy for any rookie to be an instant starter, but many Ravens have done it many times before and Cleveland's sheer size (6-foot-6, 357 pounds) gives him an advantage. Even as he continues to develop and learn the ropes, Cleveland will still be able to maul defenders with his brute force. As a rookie in 2018, Orlando Brown Jr. was helped by his sheer size and length when he took over at right tackle early in the season. Guard is probably easier than tackle to start at immediately.

I also like Bozeman at center, not only because it was his natural position, but because he's a steady and smart player who has a strong grasp of the scheme and familiarity with his teammates. The fourth-year veteran can be the glue between the new guys.