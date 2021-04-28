Mailbag: Which Day 2 Wide Receivers Fit Ravens Best?

Downing: I have gone back-and-forth on this question over the past few weeks. Here's where I stand right now: I would be surprised if the Ravens just sit tight and pick at No. 27 and 31. We know that General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to maneuver around the board, and he has the ammunition to do that with nine picks. The easy answer is that the Ravens are more likely to trade back. That pick No. 31 has tremendous value and teams will probably be looking to move back into the first round to get a player who comes with that fifth-year option on the rookie contract. CBS Sports Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that the Ravens are already fielding calls about that possibility. If the Ravens move back from No. 31 into the second round, they still may have the chance to get a receiver or pass rusher they covet.