Mailbag: Which Day 2 Wide Receivers Fit Ravens Best?

Mink: I kind of struggled to find second-round wide receivers who I thought were a natural fit in Baltimore, but Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace may be the best of the bunch. He's not huge at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, but certainly big enough. He's been ultra-productive, averaging more than 1,100 yards the past three seasons with 26 touchdowns. He's adept at making contested catches and like a running back after the catch (the Ravens could use more YAC at the position). Plus, he's a strong blocker and described as "low maintenance" by his coaches. That's a lot of checked boxes.
North Carolina's Dyami Brown is a little bigger and faster and topped 1,000 yards the past two seasons. He gets it done a different way with pure speed and big plays. However, drops have been an issue (the Ravens drafted two guys who basically never drop the ball last year) and he's not much of a physical presence. To me, he's too similar to Marquise Brown and I'd prefer a different skillset.
Downing: I have gone back-and-forth on this question over the past few weeks. Here's where I stand right now: I would be surprised if the Ravens just sit tight and pick at No. 27 and 31. We know that General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to maneuver around the board, and he has the ammunition to do that with nine picks. The easy answer is that the Ravens are more likely to trade back. That pick No. 31 has tremendous value and teams will probably be looking to move back into the first round to get a player who comes with that fifth-year option on the rookie contract. CBS Sports Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that the Ravens are already fielding calls about that possibility. If the Ravens move back from No. 31 into the second round, they still may have the chance to get a receiver or pass rusher they covet.
I also think it's possible that the Ravens trade both up and back. They could move up a few spots from No. 27 to land a premier pass rusher like Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips. And then they could trade back from No. 31 and recoup the pick that they traded by moving up from No. 27. There are all sorts of scenarios for how this could play out. I don't see the Ravens making a massive move up this year, but I could definitely see some movement around the board tomorrow night.
Mink: I think there's a decent chance the Ravens draft a safety (presumably TCU's Trevon Moehrig) with one of their first-round picks, but only if there isn't another similarly-ranked edge rusher, offensive lineman or wide receiver on the board.
The need just isn't nearly as great at safety with Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott coming off strong seasons as the starters. DeCosta recently called Clark the "heart and soul" of the defense and Baltimore signed him to a three-year contract extension about a little over a year ago. Elliott stayed healthy for the first time in his career and proved he's a talented player, especially with some huge hits. I also wouldn't rule out his playmaking potential, as he had six interceptions and three forced fumbles in his final year in college at Texas. I look forward to what he can do in 2021.
With that said, the Ravens definitely need more depth at safety and they're never opposed to adding more versatile pieces in the secondary. Plus, Elliott is entering the final year of his rookie contract. So a rangy safety like Moehrig who is tough in coverage and physical against the run is of interest.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Moehrig as his 16th-best overall prospect, so his talent may be too good to pass up. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Moehrig at No. 43 overall, behind Central Florida safety Richie Grant. Who knows where the Ravens have Moehrig on their board, but I think he's have to be comfortably ahead of available players at bigger positions of need to select him.
Downing: You never like trading talented player to conference rivals. In a perfect world, the Ravens would have traded Orlando Brown Jr. to a team in the NFC that they only play once every four years. But DeCosta also wanted to get the most value in the trade, and that means the Chiefs had the best offer on the table. I'm sure the Ravens don't love the idea of improving Kansas City's in this move, but now DeCosta has a chance to make a big upgrade to the Ravens' roster with that extra first-round pick and added draft flexibility.
