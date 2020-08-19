Mailbag: Which Rookie Wide Receiver Has Surprised the Most?

Downing: The Ravens have a good competition for the third tight end spot between Eli Wolf, Charles Scarff and Jerell Adams. Head Coach John Harbaugh described the competition as "neck-and-neck." Given how much the Ravens use their tight ends, it would be surprising if the Ravens were to only keep two on the 53-man roster. Pat Ricard can fill in at tight end in certain packages, but that's not a permanent solution because Ricard is so valuable at fullback. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman likes to find ways to get three tight ends on the field, so Ravens will be looking for someone to stand out from the pack. Something to watch with this competition is the health status of Wolf, who left Wednesday's practice after a late collision. Harbaugh said he did not expect it to be a "big serious thing," but Wolf still had to undergo an evaluation with the medical staff.