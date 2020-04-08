Mailbag: Which Under-the-Radar Position Could Ravens Draft For?

Downing: If only one of them is still available once the draft gets into the 20s, it wouldn't surprise me if General Manager Eric DeCosta picked up the phone to see what it could cost to move up a few spots. The Ravens have ammunition with nine picks, so this could be a year they decide to move up in the first round. But the Ravens also like the linebacker options available in the middle rounds, so they won't be desperate to move up for Queen or Murray. The Ravens would likely be thrilled to walk out of draft weekend with a plug-and-play inside linebacker, but they'd still only make that move if the price is right. If I were putting percentages on this, I'd give it about a 30 percent chance that the Ravens trade up for Queen or Murray in the first round.