Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Mink: The last time the Ravens had a 1,000-yard receiver was in 2016 with Mike Wallace. I bet that streak ends this year. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown went from 584 as a rookie to 769 last season. If he continues at that pace, and with the benefit of a 17th game, Brown should top 1,000. There's good reason to believe he can. Brown certainly has the talent, and now he's having his first true offseason after a foot injury and COVID-19 impacted the past two years. He also has the benefit of more weapons around him to take the pressure off and hopefully deliver more one-on-one opportunities, particularly deep. Then it's a matter of he and Jackson connecting on more of those big shots, which has been a focus this offseason and seems to be improving. Add in the benefit of the Ravens' new wide receiver coaches and it all equals a good shot at 1,000 yards for the 2019 first-round pick. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey certainly thinks so.