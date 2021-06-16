Mailbag: Will J.K. Dobbins Be a Bell Cow Running Back?

Mink: Now that the Edwards deal is done, Bradley Bozeman and he would also be the first person I would point to. He's in the fourth and final year of his contract and now that he's shifting to center, he's becoming an anchor of the offensive line. After having some turnover at that spot the past couple years, I'm sure the Ravens would love some long-term consistency. Bozeman checks every box. He's a very strong player who works hard, he's a role model off the field, he's beloved by his teammates, and he's been extremely durable. Perhaps the Ravens would like to see how well he fares in his switch back to center (where he played in college) before inking him to an extension, but I wouldn't be surprised if the two sides work out a deal before or during the season.