Mailbag: Will Ravens Add Another Pass Rusher?

Downing: Yes. Duvernay clearly has speed and playmaking ability, and we all saw that in his 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. The third-round pick has flashed in limited opportunities on offense, and Harbaugh and Roman said this week that Duvernay is earning a larger role for himself. Duvernay provides a diverse skillset; he's a good receiver out of the slot and can even be used in creative ways as a ball carrier when in motion. Keep in mind that the rookie class had a unique offseason because of the pandemic, so the Ravens have put a little more on their plate every week. Duvernay is showing he can handle the responsibilities he has on offense and special teams, and that may mean more offensive work is coming his way. It's also worth noting that both Harbaugh and Roman said fellow rookie James Proche II could also see some more reps on offense.