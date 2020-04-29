Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign a Veteran Edge Rusher?

Mink: I kind of asked Eric DeCosta the question of whether he's going to sign a veteran pass rusher on his appearance on "The Lounge" yesterday and he said, "We'll have to see. It's hard to say." I would be surprised if the Ravens don't, but it's not going to be a big-money deal because they can't afford it.

The most likely candidates, in my opinion, are re-signing Pernell McPhee or bringing in Clay Matthews. McPhee was off to a good start last season before his season-ending triceps injury and is a respected locker room guy. The Ravens reportedly had interest in Matthews last year before he signed with the Rams. I'd have to image, especially after seeing what Baltimore did in the draft, that he would be interested in jumping on board.

Now that the deadline for unrestricted free-agent signings to count against the compensatory pick formula in 2021 has passed, we could see some market movement. Few pass rushers have been as productive as Griffin over the past six seasons (57 sacks), but I have hunch that he'll cost too much. Markus Golden, who the New York Giants put the rare unrestricted free agent tender on, is another player to keep an eye on after a 10-sack season last year, but also might be too pricey. It's an odd (and depressed) market though when Jadeveon Clowney is still sitting out there, so who knows.