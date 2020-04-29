Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 01:58 PM

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign a Veteran Edge Rusher?

Ryan_Mink_2018
Downing_Garrett
 by  Ryan Mink  &  Garrett Downing
042920_Mailbag
Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews

Mink: I kind of asked Eric DeCosta the question of whether he's going to sign a veteran pass rusher on his appearance on "The Lounge" yesterday and he said, "We'll have to see. It's hard to say." I would be surprised if the Ravens don't, but it's not going to be a big-money deal because they can't afford it.

The most likely candidates, in my opinion, are re-signing Pernell McPhee or bringing in Clay Matthews. McPhee was off to a good start last season before his season-ending triceps injury and is a respected locker room guy. The Ravens reportedly had interest in Matthews last year before he signed with the Rams. I'd have to image, especially after seeing what Baltimore did in the draft, that he would be interested in jumping on board.

Now that the deadline for unrestricted free-agent signings to count against the compensatory pick formula in 2021 has passed, we could see some market movement. Few pass rushers have been as productive as Griffin over the past six seasons (57 sacks), but I have hunch that he'll cost too much. Markus Golden, who the New York Giants put the rare unrestricted free agent tender on, is another player to keep an eye on after a 10-sack season last year, but also might be too pricey. It's an odd (and depressed) market though when Jadeveon Clowney is still sitting out there, so who knows.

The Ravens have Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson, and there's good reason to believe all three could be better in 2020. Plus, Patrick Queen can be used on the edge, and the Ravens upgraded their pass rush on the defensive line dramatically already in free agency. Baltimore doesn't need an immediate starter. It's just that another player to come off the bench fresh and gobble up some sacks would be the cherry on top of a loaded defense.

Downing: Reaching 1,000 yards is a lofty goal, especially considering Mark Ingram is still the team's No. 1 running back. Ingram finished just over 1,000 rushing yards last year (1,018) so I don't see Dobbins also reaching that mark. Keep in mind that quarterback Lamar Jackson could likely lead the team in rushing again like he did last year with 1,208 yards. Yes, the Ravens run the ball more than any team, but I don't expect them to have three 1,000-yard rushers.

Plus, it's hard to predict what the running back rotation will even look like in 2020. The Ravens still like Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and they aren't going to simply hand over the No. 2 role to Dobbins. It's going to be a competition for that spot. Edwards had just over 700 yards in the No. 2 role last year, and I think that's probably the top end of what to expect from Dobbins. Ray Rice had 454 rushing yards in his rookie season backing up Willis McGahee, and that could be similar expectation for Dobbins.

Mink: DeCosta indicated that the Ravens have every intention of rolling with four running backs in 2020. Edwards can still be your short-yardage bruiser (he rarely is stopped for no gain) who can also wear down defenses late in games when the Ravens are protecting leads. That would keep Ingram fresher. But there's little doubt that Edwards will see fewer carries next season. Hill is still your change-of-pace back and a receiving weapon out of the backfield.

Downing: The competition for that job will be one of the most interesting of the summer, and it's a wide-open race right now. I made this point on Final Drive earlier in the week, but I think the competition is bigger than just the right guard spot. The Ravens are always looking for the five best lineman, which means that they there could be some shuffling among those interior lineman. Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari both played well at center last season, but Skura is working his way back from a major knee injury. I also wonder if Bradley Bozeman, who played center in college, could move from left guard to center.

The Ravens have rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredesen, last year's fourth-round pick Ben Powers and reportedly veteran lineman D.J. Fluker, who will all be competing for those starting guard spots. My best guess right now is that Fluker would get that job to open the season, assuming the reports are true and that he passes his physical. The eight-year veteran has starting 88 games in his career, so it will be tough for a rookie to beat him out for that spot.

Mink: So which combo will Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison be like? NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talked about how Bart Scott would do a lot of the "take on" duties while Ray Lewis played "over the top." That's how I see it with Queen and Harrison with Queen being more of the floater and the bigger-bodied Harrison crashing the line of scrimmage.

But have no doubt, both guys are very athletic. People are sleeping too much on Harrison's ability to cover and go sideline-to-sideline, and I think that versatility and speed from both linebackers will make them a truly special duo that won't exactly fit into any of the aforementioned comps.

Downing: That's one of the many challenges teams are facing right now. It seems unlikely that teams will step on the field for any offseason practices, so the rookies will have a steep learning curve once they report for training camp. They better have a strong grasp of the playbook before arriving for camp or else they could be in for a rude awakening once they step on the field. The Ravens have high hopes for this rookie class, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said they aren't planning for this to be any kind of a redshirt year. But it wouldn't surprise me if it takes the rookies a few weeks into the regular season before they really start to find their footing and make an impact.

Mink: Our fans are the best. I love how there's even a ton of excitement about the Ravens' undrafted rookies. Bronson Rechsteiner's highlight reel is ridiculous. Plus, he's the son of former WWF star Rick Steiner. I mean, how cool is that? Imagining Pro Bowler Pat Ricard and Rechsteiner together is like thinking about the Heisman Package – it's almost too good to really believe. But how many fullbacks can you really carry? And we already talked about carrying four running backs. Only way I could see this happening is if Edwards were to land elsewhere.

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising