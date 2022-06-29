Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign an Outside Linebacker?

Mink: It's too early to say. Head Coach John Harbaugh said the injured players "all have a chance" to return at the start of training camp, let alone the start of the season. But how good of a chance remains to be seen. Harbaugh gave an encouraging report on Ronnie Stanley, saying his ankle is "looking great" and that Stanley's mission now is to get into tip-top shape. On J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Harbaugh said knee injuries are "a little tougher to say" what the timetable for return will be, but that Dobbins already feels like he could be back on the field. Marcus Peters said earlier this offseason that he expects to be full strength for the start of training camp. We haven't heard any updates on Tyus Bowser and his Achilles, but he was walking just fine two months ago and has been at the Under Armour Performance Center rehabbing.