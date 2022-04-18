Tyus Bowser Reports for Workouts Three Months After Achilles Surgery

Bowser was the Ravens' sack leader last season with a career-high 7.0. Baltimore will add an edge rusher in the NFL Draft or free agency, and Bowser's return will be critical for that position group.

Bowser presumably will not be taking part in all the strength and conditioning workouts, but he can continue to rehab with the Ravens' medical and training staff at the Under Armour Performance Center, where they can closely monitor his progress. After his surgery on Jan. 13, Bowser tweeted it would be a "#slowgrind" back.