Tyus Bowser Reports for Workouts Three Months After Achilles Surgery

Apr 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041822-Bowser
@Ravens/Twitter
OLB Tyus Bowser arrives at UAPC.

As the Ravens reported for the start of voluntary workouts Monday morning, one key rehabbing player stood out just for the way he walked in.

About three months removed from surgery to repair the Achilles he injured in the season finale, Tyus Bowser reported on Day 1 of workouts and is seemingly moving well.

Bowser was the Ravens' sack leader last season with a career-high 7.0. Baltimore will add an edge rusher in the NFL Draft or free agency, and Bowser's return will be critical for that position group.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason that he expects Bowser will be back for training camp.

Bowser presumably will not be taking part in all the strength and conditioning workouts, but he can continue to rehab with the Ravens' medical and training staff at the Under Armour Performance Center, where they can closely monitor his progress. After his surgery on Jan. 13, Bowser tweeted it would be a "#slowgrind" back.

Bowser's return is just one of several key offseason rehabs for star Ravens. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also returned excited for Day 1 of workouts after his season-ending pectoral injury.

Last week, left tackle Ronnie Stanley drew attention with video of himself walking backwards on a beach with surfer Laird Hamilton.

