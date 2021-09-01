Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Downing: The old saying about an offensive lineman is that it's good if you never hear his name called. That's even more true for a long snapper. Moore has done a great job this summer of seamlessly stepping into his role as the team's starting long snapper with hardly any attention after Morgan Cox held the job for a decade. Justin Tucker and Sam Koch have both praised Moore for his ability and the kicking game was solid as usual during the preseason. The Ravens felt comfortable moving on from Cox this offseason because they liked what they had in Moore, and he's showing that he can step into the Wolfpack without missing a beat.