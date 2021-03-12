Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

Downing: The 2020 draft class had a strong rookie season. Several of the rookies stepped into significant roles – Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins, Tyre Phillips, Devin Duvernay – and they played well. Sure, they had some rookie hiccups along the way, but the talent in this class in clear. As a whole, this group had an incredibly challenging assignment of stepping into the NFL without offseason practices or a preseason. The fact that so many were able to play right away is a testament to the quality of the class. The status of offseason practices is up in the air, but this group should at least have a more normal training camp and preseason. Plus, they have the knowledge and experience from their rookie season to take their game up a level.