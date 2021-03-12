Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

Mar 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Downing_Garrett
by Ryan Mink & Garrett Downing
031221-Mailbag
Wade Payne/AP Photos
Free Agent LB Jadeveon Clowney

Mink: After tons of time spent talking (including in Mailbag) about the possibility of Jadeveon Clowney becoming a Raven, it reportedly almost happened.

The Ravens were reportedly exploring the possibility of the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Clowney last offseason, then immediately trading him to the Ravens. The Jaguars would have absorbed some of Clowney's cost but received draft pick (or player) compensation in return. However, the NFL reportedly put a stop to it. Clowney also reportedly preferred coming to Baltimore instead of Tennessee.

However, after a tough 2020 season for Clowney, it remains to be seen whether there's mutual interest anymore. Clowney played in just eight games for the Titans before undergoing knee surgery. He didn't get a single sack and had just six quarterback hits and 19 tackles.

Clowney was the No. 1-overall pick in 2014. He is a special talent and freakish athlete who plays with physicality. However, injuries have been a problem over the past two seasons, leaving question marks about his durability. That's why, according to Spotrac, his current market value is a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

That seems to be a worthwhile gamble, or it might turn out not to be. There are many quality pass rushers in free agency and a rich crop of prospects, so the Ravens aren't lacking for options.

Downing: The 2020 draft class had a strong rookie season. Several of the rookies stepped into significant roles – Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins, Tyre Phillips, Devin Duvernay – and they played well. Sure, they had some rookie hiccups along the way, but the talent in this class in clear. As a whole, this group had an incredibly challenging assignment of stepping into the NFL without offseason practices or a preseason. The fact that so many were able to play right away is a testament to the quality of the class. The status of offseason practices is up in the air, but this group should at least have a more normal training camp and preseason. Plus, they have the knowledge and experience from their rookie season to take their game up a level.

More specifically, Queen and Dobbins have both talked this offseason about the big goals they have for themselves. We caught up with them for episodes of The Lounge podcast (subtle plug, here are the links for Queen and Dobbins) and they're already hard at work getting ready for their sophomore seasons. Queen pointed specifically to film study as an area of focus.

Mink: First of all, you'd better knock on wood, Dan. I'm really hoping Tavon can stay healthy this year, not just so the Ravens finally have the premier slot cornerback they signed to a rich extension a couple years ago, but for Tavon's sake. Three season-ending injuries in four years is brutal. With that said, I do think the Ravens need to consider drafting a backup. While Marlon Humphrey has played well when called into slot cornerback duty, it's time for him to work where he works best – outside. The Ravens need more depth at nickel, and could use a potential future starter to groom.

Downing: I really think that depends on who they add in free agency. For example, if the Ravens found a way to sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who will come at a steep price on a long-term deal, then I wouldn't expect them to draft a receiver in the first two rounds. They have other needs to address, particularly if they lose pass rushers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

But if the Ravens sign a free-agent receiver at a much lower cost, potentially on a short-term deal, then I wouldn't rule out an early receiver in the draft. The Ravens may lose veteran Willie Snead IV in free agency. Devin Duvernay and James Proche flashed some talent, but they're still unproven. The Ravens could benefit from adding multiple new receivers to this group, and they'll likely look at both free agency and the draft.

Mink: I thought John Harbaugh's explanation of the roles of Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams was interesting. Martin will have a more traditional role, whereas Williams will focus on route-running across all weapons in the Ravens offense. Neither of those job descriptions includes making over Baltimore's passing scheme. The Ravens' scheme and routes will go under the microscope this offseason, but I don't expect the offense to dramatically change with the addition of a couple of new assistant coaches and some fresh ideas. Rather, Williams seems to be brought in to coach the mechanics of better execution.

I asked John Harbaugh about Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, and he said he expects both to "make a big jump." To do that, they'll need more reps. With some turnover coming to Baltimore's wide receiver unit, I bet they get their shot in 2021 (if they earn it this offseason).

Downing: I'll start this answer with two caveats: 1. The Ravens and NFL have made no official announcement on the seating capacity for the upcoming season. 2. As we know, a lot can change in six months. Now with that out of the way, it sure looks like things are trending in the right direction to have fans back at M&T Bank Stadium this fall, potentially even at full capacity. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan just eased restrictions on outdoor sporting venues to 50% capacity, and the vaccine rollout should have all adults vaccinated well before the start of the football season.

Harbaugh made it clear during this week's press conference that he expects to have fans back in the stands this season. "I'll go on record saying that it's absolutely going to happen," Harbaugh said. "I mean, come on. That's a no-brainer to me."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
news

SociaLight: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Debuts His First Tattoo

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown got a large tattoo on his right forearm paying homage to his nickname and hometown.
news

Late for Work 3/12: Six Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading for Orlando Brown Jr.

Analytics show that free-agent receiver Corey Davis and the Ravens are a good fit. Pro Football Focus predicts the Ravens will sign veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram III. Should the Ravens explore the possibility of trading for Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry?
news

Report: Mark Ingram Lands With Houston Texans

Running back Mark Ingram II has reached a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver or Pass Rusher

Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. are popular picks, but pundits have no consensus on which pass rusher best fits Baltimore at No. 27.
news

John Harbaugh Explains the Thinking Behind 'Spot and Choose' Rule Proposal

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have been talking about the idea for close to 10 years, but it still 'may be ahead of its time.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Tavon Young All on Track for 2021 Season

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the three major contributors should be back on the field.
news

Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the Ravens should make Lamar Jackson an offer he can't refuse. Does the Ravens' run-heavy offense scare off free-agent receivers? ESPN predicts the Ravens sign receiver Corey Davis and guard Joe Thuney. Would signing Emmanuel Sanders make sense?
news

Ravens Place Tenders on Gus Edwards and Two Other Free Agents

Baltimore will keep running back Gus Edwards one way or another, General Manager Eric DeCosta said.
news

Ravens Get Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

Baltimore will have additional third- and fifth-round compensatory picks after the losses of David Culley and Michael Pierce.
news

What's the Ravens' Offseason Plan at Wide Receiver?

Will the Ravens target a veteran free agent? Look for more young talent in the draft? Here's the latest outlook from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh.
Advertising