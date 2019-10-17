Marcus Peters to Wear No. 30, Set to Practice Today

New Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will officially wear No. 30 in Baltimore, ending the short-term question about which number he'd pick.
Peters wore No. 22 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, but that number is occupied by veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith in Baltimore.
Peters wore No. 21 in college at Washington, but that jersey is owned by veteran running back Mark Ingram II.
The only numbers in the 20s that are available are No. 23 and 25 (No. 20 is Ed Reed's old number and the Ravens aren't about to hand that out).
The last Raven to wear No. 30 was running back Kenneth Dixon. Bernard Pierce also wore that number.
Peters will participate in his first practice as a Raven on Thursday. We'll have video and photos of his debut, so stay tuned.